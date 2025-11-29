XLRI introduces 12-month Executive Diploma Programme for CXOs

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has partnered with Simplilearn to introduce a 12-month Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for Chief Experience Officers (CXOs).

The hybrid course includes 270 hours of live online teaching and a five-day on-campus immersion at XLRI Jamshedpur. It covers subjects such as corporate finance, valuation, strategic human resource management, and corporate governance. Case studies, modules on digital and AI-driven strategy, and a capstone project form part of the curriculum.

The programme is designed for executives with at least 10 years of work experience. XLRI says that the course is intended to help senior professionals understand how choices in one part of a business affect wider operations.

Speaking about the programme, Dr Kalyan Bhaskar, Associate Professor, Strategic Management Area at XLRI, said that the partnership with Simplilearn is meant to expand access to academically structured executive learning to senior executives.

“Our goal is to make high-quality learning more impactful so that it translates into meaningful career progressions and strengthens professionals’ leadership journeys,” he added.

Learners who complete the course will receive an Executive Diploma from XLRI Jamshedpur and may qualify for XLRI alumni status, subject to academic requirements.

Simplilearn co-founder and COO Kashyap Dalal said that many leaders reach a stage where functional expertise alone does not meet organisational needs, and that a structured approach to strategy, finance, digital transformation, and people leadership is becoming important in senior roles.

“We are glad to partner with XLRI to fill this gap,” he stated.

The programme is open to executives, senior professionals, and entrepreneurs seeking to strengthen their readiness for C-suite positions. Minimum eligibility includes a graduate degree and a decade of professional experience.