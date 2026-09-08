XLRI, AOM sign MoU to strengthen global academic collaboration

Jamshedpur: XLRI's Xavier School of Management has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Academy of Management, a statement by the educational institute said on Tuesday.
The MoU was signed during the five-day-long AOM-XLRI Doctoral Colloquium 2026, which was held in Jamshedpur.
The collaboration is the first of its kind between the Academy of Management and an academic institution in India and Asia, the XLRI statement said.
The Academy of Management (AOM) is a leading professional association for management and organisation scholars. With over 21,000 members across 120 countries, its community includes professors, doctoral students, and practitioners advancing knowledge and its real-world impact.
AOMâ€“XLRI Doctoral Colloquium brought together distinguished scholars, editors, academics, practitioners and doctoral researchers from India and across the globe, creating a platform for intellectual exchange, mentorship and scholarly collaboration.
The MoU marks an important step towards strengthening global academic engagement while expanding opportunities for doctoral scholars and researchers, the statement said.
Highlighting the purpose of the partnership, Kate Maloney, Program Director â€“ Community Accelerator Program and Teaching, Academy of Management, stated: "We created the Community Accelerator Programme to support emerging scholars to contribute to and lead the dialogue in management education. Through this event, we are excited to bring leading editors and researchers together to help students grow their networks, develop skills and create the next great theories that shape our field."
"We encourage scholars to make the most of this opportunity and wish them success in creating an impact not just for India but for the world," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.