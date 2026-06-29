XISS, IEM Kolkata host international discussions on sustainable marketing trends

Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi, in association with the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, has concluded the three-day International Conference on Sustainable Marketing Delivering Value (SMDV 2026): From Climate Action to Market Impact through Sus-Tech Innovation & Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The conference has not just brought together eminent academicians, researchers, industry experts and policymakers but also students from India and abroad for three days of deliberations on sustainable technologies, responsible marketing, and the SDGs.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Joseph Marianus Kujur SJ, Director, XISS and General Chair, said, "Climate change is no longer a distant concern but a lived reality, making sustainability imperative for businesses, institutions, and society. The challenge is to transform climate action into meaningful market impact through innovation, responsible leadership, and sustainable marketing. Green marketing is not about creating a greener image, but a greener reality. The world needs not just discussions on sustainability, but meaningful action driven by research, ethics, and a shared commitment to the common good."

Speaking on responsible business practices, Mr Anupam Bhattacharya, Principal, IEM Kolkata, said, "Sustainable marketing is about creating lasting value for customers, society, and the planet. Businesses must move beyond sales to embrace sustainability, transparency, and purpose as the foundation of responsible growth."

Encouraging students to embrace lifelong learning, Dr Subrata Chattopadhyay, Dean, Management, IEM, said, "Before we step into the world to earn, we must first learn. Conferences like these lay the foundation for meaningful learning and lasting professional success."

Informing on the SMDV 2026, Dr Udit Chawla, Conference Convenor, IEM, said, "SMDV 2026 has been envisioned as a platform that brings together academia, industry, and policymakers to foster meaningful dialogue, innovative research, and collaborative solutions for a more sustainable future.