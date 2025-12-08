XAT 2026 registration deadline extended to December 11

The registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2026) has been extended to December 11, 2025, giving management aspirants an additional week to complete their applications.
The earlier deadline was December 5. With the extension, candidates who have yet to register now have more time to secure their spot for one of India’s most widely taken MBA entrance tests.
Conducted by XLRI, XAT continues to serve as a key admission gateway for more than 250 MBA and PGDM institutes across the country. Registrations began on July 10, 2025, and thousands of applicants have already completed the process.
The exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026, from 2 pm to 5 pm.
To be eligible for XAT 2026, applicants must hold a minimum three-year bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Final-year students can also apply. While XAT itself does not prescribe a minimum percentage, participating institutes may have their own academic criteria.
Candidates can register through the official website, xatonline.in, by creating a login, filling in personal, academic, and work-related details, selecting preferred test cities, uploading necessary documents, and submitting the application along with the fee. Applicants have been advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
XAT 2026 will assess candidates across four sections — Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. The computer-based test will be conducted at centres nationwide and will run for a total duration of three hours.
With the extended deadline, candidates are encouraged to finalise their registration, continue taking mock tests, revise key topics, and monitor the XAT portal for updates on the admit card and exam-day guidelines.