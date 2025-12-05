XAT 2026 registration closes today: Last chance for applicants

Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 closes today, December 5, marking the final opportunity for candidates seeking admission to MBA or PGDM programmes that accept XAT scores. The exam is scheduled for January 4, 2026, from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and will be conducted in a computer-based mode across multiple cities.

The application window opened on July 10, 2025. Applicants are required to complete the online form, upload a recent photograph, signature and valid identity proof, choose test-city preferences and submit the fee before the portal shuts.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration from a recognised university. Students in the final year of their undergraduate programme may also apply. While XAT does not prescribe a minimum marks threshold, individual management institutes may apply their own admission criteria.

The exam assesses aptitude across four sections: Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. The duration of the test is three hours. Candidates are advised to keep checking their dashboards for updates related to the admit card and exam-day instructions.

Institutes accepting XAT scores include private universities, autonomous management schools and other postgraduate institutions offering management programmes. Applicants who complete their registration today can begin preparing with mock tests, past papers and revised section plans to align with the exam pattern.

Those planning to appear should ensure that all information entered in the form is accurate. The final submission must include complete personal details, academic background, work experience (if applicable) and documents in the specified formats. The official website for registration is xatonline.in.