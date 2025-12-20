XAT 2026 admit card to be out SOON

Aspirants for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 (XAT 2026) are most likely to receive their admit cards today, December 20, 2025, as the test authority at XLRI Jamshedpur prepares for the upcoming national-level management entrance exam scheduled for January 4, 2026.

The XAT 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official portal xatonline.in .

Here’s how candidates can download the XAT 2026 admit card:

Visit the official website of XAT Click on the XAT admit card link Log in using the application number and password The XAT 2026 admit card will be displayed Download the admit card for further reference

It is mandatory to carry the printed admit card to the exam centre, as digital copies or photocopies will not be accepted for entry.

XAT is conducted annually by XLRI Jamshedpur for admissions to MBA and PGDM programmes at XLRI and several other prominent business schools across India. The computer-based test will be held at designated centres nationwide from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on January 4.

The admit card includes crucial information such as the exam centre address, reporting time, candidate’s name, registration number and other instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to check all details carefully after downloading and to keep the document safe until the admission process concludes. In addition, they are advised to keep monitoring the XAT 2026 website to download the admit card as and when it is released.