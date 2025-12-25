XAT 2026 admit card OUT: Download here

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 admit card has been released and is now available for download on the official website xatonline.in , officials confirmed today, Thursday, December 25.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can access the admit card by logging in with their XAT ID and password. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre, and candidates are advised to download and print it well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

The XAT is conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) and is a key entrance test for admission to MBA and management programmes across several institutes in India. XAT 2026 is slated to be held on January 4, 2026.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their XAT 2026 admit cards:

Visit the official website xatonline.in Click on the link for the XAT 2026 Admit Card on the homepage Enter your XAT ID and password in the login window Submit the details to access the admit card Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference

The admit card contains important details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the hall ticket and contact the exam authorities in case of any discrepancy.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the test centre.