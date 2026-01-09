Britain may ban X app over AI chatbot row

London: Elon Musk's app X could be banned in Britain amid the row over its Artificial Intelligence 'Grok' undressing women and children in photographs, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.



According to the report by the Telegraph, UK PM Keir Starmer had asked the media regulator Office of Communications (Ofcom) for "all options to be on the table" after it was found that child sexual abuse images had been generated by using X's AI chatbot, Grok.



The Telegraph cited sources from 10 Downing Street, who pointed to the full powers of the Online Safety Act, which include fines of billions of pounds or even blocking access to X in Britain. It added that X has around 650 million users worldwide, including 20 million in the UK.