WUC hails award for jailed Uyghur scholar, seeks her release

Munich: The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has welcomed the Axel Springer Freedom Foundation’s Award for Courage to imprisoned Uyghur anthropologist Dr Rahile Dawut, urging the German government to press China for her immediate and unconditional release.



According to a statement shared by the WUC in a post on X, the award was presented on November 9 at the Freedom and Security Women Summit held at the German Bundestag. WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas accepted the award on behalf of Dr Dawut and read a letter from her daughter, Akida Pulat.



WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun described the recognition as a source of joy and inspiration for Uyghurs worldwide, particularly the Uyghur community in Germany.