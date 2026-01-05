Indian pairs sweep U-19 and U-15 mixed doubles titles

Vadodara: India's Syndrela Das won her second title in two days by teaming up with Sarthak Arya to clinch the U-19 mixed doubles crown in the WTT Youth Contender 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here on Sunday, as per a release.



The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender in Vadodara, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat is being hosted by Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, will feature a total of 226 players competing across the U-11 to U-19 age categories.



In the U-19 mixed doubles final, Syndrela and Sarthak dominated the top-seeded combination of Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 to clinch the title.