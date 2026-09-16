IIT Madras’ WSAI to set up AI Studio for research-based AI startups

Chennai: The Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) at IIT Madras will launch AI Studio, a venture studio designed to build artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science companies from the Institute's research.
The AI Studio is designed to help researchers and founders take research concepts from the idea stage to a viable and scalable business, a release from IIT Madras here said.
Accordingly, each cohort venture will be supported with seed funding, cloud and compute credits, lab access, mentoring, an entrepreneur-in-residence, and product-market-fit support - taking them from idea to a formal spin-out into the IIT Madras Incubation Cell ecosystem.
Highlighting the unique aspects of this initiative, Prof Balaraman Ravindran, Head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras, said, "The AI Venture Studio takes that mission a decisive step further - not just publishing research, but building the companies that carry it into people's lives. With the depth of our research and the strength of the IIT Madras ecosystem behind each venture, we are uniquely placed to do this at scale."
Prof Satya Seshadri, head, School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IIT Madras, said, "Selected teams gain expert mentoring, technology, resources, and customer access to help founders thrive and founders selected for the AI Studio cohort will have access to seed funding, WSAI's research laboratories, data and research resources, mentoring from faculty and domain experts besides a structured entrepreneurship training. They will also benefit from a defined path towards further funding and spin-out."
He said the Studio will be open to IIT Madras and WSAI researchers, academic founders from other institutions, and external entrepreneurs with an AI, ML or data science venture or idea.
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