IIT Madras’ WSAI to set up AI Studio for research-based AI startups

Highlighting the unique aspects of this initiative, Prof Balaraman Ravindran, Head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras, said, "The AI Venture Studio takes that mission a decisive step further - not just publishing research, but building the companies that carry it into people's lives. With the depth of our research and the strength of the IIT Madras ecosystem behind each venture, we are uniquely placed to do this at scale."