Wright Brothers Day: Celebrating the pioneers of aviation

The US Code states that Wright Brothers Day commemorates the first successful flights in a heavier-than-air, mechanically propelled aeroplane. Orville and Wilbur Wright made that first successful flight on December 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. The Wright Flyer managed to stay aloft for 12 seconds, covering a distance of 120 feet. Wilbur followed with additional flights, with the longest lasting 59 seconds and travelling 852 feet.

Orville and Wilbur invented the first mechanically propelled aeroplane after examining the work of previous pioneers and conducting numerous experiments to perfect their aircraft. They are considered to be the first to invent aircraft controls that made fixed-wing flight possible.

The brothers first conducted experiments with kites before testing with gliders.