Foreign wrestling coaches shortlisted to lead India’s national teams

"From our side, we have finalised them and now the SAI and TOPS have to take a call," a WFI source told this daily. "We want these foreign coaches to join as soon as possible because the Asian Games are scheduled in a few months. Except the Japanese coach, everyone has given a nod to join at the earliest. The Japanese coach is right now contracted with IIS Bellary and that was an issue. However, even the IIS has agreed to relieve him before the end of the contract period, so now he can also join the women's team," added the source.