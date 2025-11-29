Would like to be reborn as an actor, says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said his five-decade journey in cinema still feels like “10 to 15 years” and that he would choose acting in “every lifetime”.

The 74-year-old actor, counted among the most influential figures in the country, was felicitated for completing 50 years in Indian cinema at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

At the ceremony, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured Rajinikanth with a shawl and memento.

"If I look back, it seems like I've just been around for 10 to 15 years and that's because I love cinema and acting. Even if I were to have 100 jamam, I would like to be born as an actor, as Rajinikanth. Thank you for love and affection,” the 74-year-old superstar said.

"All this honour goes to cinema industry, producers, directors, technicians, distributors and exhibitors, and others," Rajinikanth said.

The legendary actor, affectionately known as Thalaivar, has enthralled audiences across generations with his performances and distinctive style.