BMC issues Stop-Work Orders as Mumbai’s AQI worsens, Court rejects volcanic ash excuse

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution, as the city grapples with deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI).

The civic body on Thursday also directed that the air pollution guidelines it had laid down should be followed strictly. These include installing sensors to monitor AQI that remain operational all the time.

Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (city), warned of strict action if AQI sensors were found to be non-operational.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court said the authorities cannot blame ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia for the air pollution in India's financial capital, as the AQI has been poor for a long time.