World Yogasana Championship help Mauritius Gen Z reconnect with Indian roots

Ahmedabad: The inaugural World Yogasana Championships in Ahmedabad turned into a journey of cultural rediscovery for several young athletes from Mauritius, many of whom travelled to India for the first time and found themselves reconnecting with ancestral roots stretching back generations.
For 19-year-old Mauritian athlete Chethnaa Reesaul, the championships were about much more than competing on the world stage. Like many members of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, she grew up hearing stories about India from her grandparents but had never visited the country before.
“I know that my family has roots in Bihar, but I don’t know exactly which part of the state my ancestors came from. My grandmother told me about our Indian connection, but I never really looked into it because I was focused on my studies and sports,” Chethnaa told Sports Authority of India.
Chethnaa was among several Mauritian athletes whose participation in the first-ever World Yogasana Championships provided an opportunity to explore a heritage that had largely survived through family stories and traditions.
Among those competing in Ahmedabad were Chethnaa, Parineeti Kalkah, and Ganisha Bajah, all of whom trace their ancestry to Bihar. Fellow athlete Aarya Chelumbrun’s family originates from Tamil Nadu, while Dakshesh Sai Joorun’s family heritage spans both Bihar and Tamil Nadu.
For many of them, India had existed only in conversations with parents and grandparents.
“Now that I have visited India, I would definitely like to learn more about my roots in the future,” Chethnaa said. “I would love to come back, visit Bihar, and perhaps bring my family with me so we can explore our heritage together.”
Thirteen-year-old Ganisha Bajah echoed those sentiments. “Growing up, we always knew that our ancestors came from India, but it felt like something that belonged to the past. Being here has made that connection feel real. It has made me want to learn more about my family history and understand where our story began,” she said.
The connection to India extended beyond the athletes. Accompanying the Mauritian contingent were Deputy Rector Reena Dewkarun and educator-coach Disha Nekitsing, both of whom trace their family origins to Bihar.
Their presence reflected a broader story shared by many Mauritian families whose ancestors migrated from India generations ago, yet who continue to preserve aspects of their heritage through language, food, traditions, and family narratives.
The athletes themselves represent the diversity of Mauritius’ Indian diaspora. While Chethnaa, Parineeti, and Ganisha, students of Mahatma Gandhi Senior Secondary School in Nouvelle France, proudly acknowledge their Bihar roots, Dakshesh’s family heritage links him to multiple regions of India. Twelve-year-old Aarya Chelumbrun, who lives in Grand Bois, traces her ancestry to Tamil Nadu.
Ironically, it was yoga, a practice that originated in India and spread across the world, that became the vehicle for this cultural reconnection.
Chethnaa only began practising Yogasana in January this year, but the discipline has already had a significant impact on her life. “Yoga has made me calmer, more patient, and more focused,” she said. “It has helped me develop discipline and balance in my daily life.”
According to members of the Mauritian delegation, many young Mauritians of Indian origin know that their ancestors came from India, but often have limited information about the exact villages or regions from which their families originated. Over generations, records were lost, and memories faded.
Events such as the World Yogasana Championships are therefore creating opportunities for younger generations to reconnect with a heritage that has largely been preserved through stories passed down within families.
While athletes from around the world competed for medals inside the arena, the event also facilitated a quieter journey of self-discovery for many members of the Mauritian delegation.
For them, the inaugural World Yogasana Championships became more than an international sporting event. It became a chance to reconnect with a heritage that had long existed through memories, family conversations, and distant ancestral links.
As the athletes return to Mauritius, they will carry with them not only competition experience but also a renewed curiosity about their roots and a stronger connection to a country many had previously known only through the stories of older generations.
“For me, this is one of the most unexpected legacies of the inaugural Yogasana World Championships,” Ganisha said. “It is not just about bringing nations together through sport. It is also about helping a new generation like us rediscover where our story began.”
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.