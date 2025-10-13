World Thrombosis Day 2025 sheds light on prevention and awareness

Today, October 13, is World Thrombosis Day, a global healthcare event observed annually to raise awareness about thrombosis, its causes, risk factors, indications, symptoms, and potential treatments.

The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) established World Thrombosis Day in 2014 to raise global awareness about the condition, and how to prevent it.

This day was also created to educate the public and healthcare professionals about blood clots, minimise premature deaths and disabilities, and promote measures against thrombosis.

What is Thrombosis?

Thromboembolism is a vascular condition in which a blood vessel is blocked by an embolus — a particle that breaks free from a blood clot. Thus, Thrombosis refers to the creation of an initial clot within a vessel. This can occur in either veins or arteries, as in deep vein thrombosis (venous) or coronary artery thrombosis.

Once formed, a clot can delay or entirely block blood flow and even travel to key organs, resulting in serious consequences. Thrombosis is the preventable root cause of three of the main cardiovascular killers: venous thromboembolism (VTE), heart attacks, and thromboembolic strokes.

World Thrombosis Day 2025: Theme

The theme of World Thrombosis Day 2025 is "From Head to Toe, Take Control: Prevent Thrombosis, Protect Your Health".

This theme emphasises a comprehensive approach to blood clot prevention and the connections between thrombosis and chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. The campaign's goal is to empower individuals to take proactive efforts towards prevention.