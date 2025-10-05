World Teachers’ Day 2025: Celebrating collaboration in education

While India observes Teachers’ Day on September 5, teachers around the world are honoured a month later, on October 5, through World Teachers’ Day.

What is the event about, and how is it different from India’s Teachers’ Day? Read on to know more!

World Teachers’ Day: A history

Every year on October 5, we celebrate World Teachers' Day. It marks the signing of the Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1966.

This essential legislation established international standards for the treatment of teachers, including recruitment, training, continuing education, and working conditions.

World Teachers' Day intends to focus on "appreciating, assessing, and improving the educators of the world" while also providing an opportunity to discuss issues concerning teachers and teaching.

Theme & events

As it goes without saying, each World Teachers’ Day follows a theme and campaign that changes from year to year.

For example, the 2017 World Teachers' Day theme, "Empowering Teachers," brought the sometimes-overlooked topic of teaching personnel at higher education institutions into the discussion about the status of teachers. That year also marked the 20th anniversary of the 1997 UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel.

The following year, 2018, in honour of the 70th anniversary of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, UNESCO adopted the theme "The Right to Education Means the Right to a Qualified Teacher," which serves as a reminder that the realisation of the right to education is contingent upon the presence of qualified and trained teachers.

The theme for World Teachers' Day 2025 is "Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession." UNESCO is advocating for systems that prioritise teacher voice, mentorship, and cooperation, built on the idea that educators sharing space to exchange ideas and working together is a net benefit to society.

Celebrations & campaigns

The Pan-African Conference on Teacher Education in Ethiopia will host the global celebration of World Teachers' Day 2025.

The program will begin with statements from high-level representatives of the co-convening partners, namely UNESCO, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the ILO, and Education International.

This will be followed by a ministerial panel moderated by the African Union on the topic "From isolation to collective strength: Reenvisioning the teaching profession through the lens of collaboration."

More than 100 nations observe World Teachers' Day, and each holds its own events to honour teachers on different days, such as India and Australia.

As the day falls during school holidays in Australia, the last Friday of October is celebrated as Teachers' Day instead.