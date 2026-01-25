World spends 30 times more money destroying nature than protecting it: UNEP report

As leaders, CEOs and financiers wrap up their deliberations in Davos, with the World Economic Forum (WEF) concluding on Friday, a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report has delivered an uncomfortable truth about the global economy’s real balance sheet. While governments and businesses increasingly speak the language of ‘nature-positive growth,’ the money still overwhelmingly flows in the opposite direction.

For every US$1 invested in protecting nature, the world spends US$30 financing its destruction, according to The State of Finance for Nature 2026 report released by UNEP. Based on 2023 data, the report estimates that US$7.3 trillion in global finance flows are nature-negative, directly or indirectly driving ecosystem degradation, while investments in Nature-based Solutions (NbS) amount to only US$220 billion. That is a ratio of more than 30:1, highlighting what UNEP calls an urgent need for a “Big Nature Turnaround”.

The warning comes at a time when geopolitics is destabilising climate and biodiversity diplomacy, and global capitals are recalibrating priorities amid wars, inflation and the politics of energy security. The report notes that Official Development Finance (ODF) budgets have been under heavy pressure in 2024 and 2025 due to geopolitical conditions, potentially constraining future flows for nature and climate action, a squeeze that developing economies are likely to feel sharply even as climate impacts accelerate.