World Science Day for Peace and Development: Celebrating the power of knowledge

Every year on November 10, the world comes together to celebrate World Science Day for Peace and Development, a global observance that highlights the vital role of science in society and its potential to build a more sustainable and peaceful world.
Established by UNESCO in 2001, the day serves as a reminder of the importance of science in our everyday lives from the technology we use and the food we eat to the healthcare and environmental systems that sustain us.
It also calls for greater public engagement in discussions around scientific advancements, ethics, and innovation.
This year’s observance reaffirms the idea that science is not just the domain of researchers and academics but a shared human endeavor that shapes the future of communities and nations alike.
The theme encourages collaboration between scientists, policymakers, educators, and citizens to ensure that scientific progress benefits all of humanity.
The day also promotes the need for responsible and inclusive science, emphasizing that innovation should go hand in hand with equity, ethics, and sustainability.
Through education and awareness, World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to strengthen the link between science and society ensuring that scientific knowledge contributes to building trust, solving global challenges, and advancing peace.
As the world faces complex issues such as climate change, health crises, and technological disruption, this annual observance reminds us that science remains one of humanity’s most powerful tools not only for discovery but also for dialogue, cooperation, and development.