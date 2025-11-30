World Sailing Inclusion Championships to debut in Oman with 150 sailors from 33 nations

More than 150 sailors, coaches, and support staff from 33 countries are set to gather at Mussanah Sailing School at Barceló Mussanah Resort in Oman on November 30 for the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships. The new event is designed to showcase inclusive sailing on a global stage and expand opportunities for Para and non-Para sailors to compete together.

Athletes with a wide range of disabilities, including Para-classified sailors under the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) classification code as well as competitors outside that framework, will race across several classes. Competition is planned in Hansa 303 and ILCA 6 singlehanded classes, and in RS Venture Connect and Fareast 28R for crewed racing, with visually impaired sailing also on the programme. An Inclusive Development Programme (IDP) held before racing will provide coaching, training, and development support for sailors, coaches, race officials, and representatives from emerging sailing nations.

Oman will field six sailors from Oman Sail’s SailFree programme, which is delivered in partnership with bp Oman and the Oman Paralympic Association. In the RS Venture fleet racing event, the local teams of Sami Al Sulaimi and Sultan Al Wahaibi, Rayan Al Mujaini and Zaher Al Atbi, and Adil Al Siyabi and Hassan Al Lawati will race against 28 other teams. In the One-Person Inclusive category, using Hansa 303 boats, Ali Al Ghusaini, Al Ghalya Al Jabri, and Malik Al Qurtubi will join 35 international competitors.

“Oman Sail is committed to supporting people with disabilities to reach their potential and live a fulfilling life. Sailing allows people to leave their limitations on land and experience freedom on the water… Hosting the inaugural edition of this event is an incredible honour for Oman Sail and we are excited to be the first to welcome a new era for the sport,” said Maryam Al Jadidi, WSIC Project Manager and Senior Project Manager at Oman Sail.

“To see 150 athletes, coaches and support staff already signed up is simply fantastic… This is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of our diverse and capable athletes and a huge step forward in our mission to grow Para Inclusive sailing globally,” added Hannah Stodel, World Sailing’s Para World Sailing Manager.

The official opening ceremony will take place on December 3, aligning with the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and racing will continue until December 8. The championships are supported by World Sailing’s global partners Musto and Kuehne+Nagel, several Omani ministries and tourism bodies, and local sponsors including Barceló Mussanah Resort, OXY Oman Zero In, Visit Oman, Tanuf, and Mazoon.