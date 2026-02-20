Trust and global cooperation take centre stage at AI Impact Summit 2026



The India AI Impact Summit 2026 drew participation from leaders across Europe and beyond, highlighting India's growing role in global technology governance.



Secretary General of the People's Party Austria, Alexander Proll, described his experience as both professionally and personally enriching.



Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is my first visit to India, and I must say it is an amazing country. I truly love the city and the warmth of the people. With a population of 1.4 billion, India is full of energy and diversity. I had the privilege of attending the AI Impact Summit with Prime Minister Modi, where we had very meaningful conversations about how AI can be used in public service for the benefit of the people. I believe we are on the right path, building strong cooperation. The most important aspect is the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Austria. India is doing an outstanding job, and the vibrancy of this country is remarkable. I have fallen in love with India and honestly do not want to leave this beautiful nation. On the economic front, we see the Free Trade Agreement concluded between the European Union and India as a landmark achievement. It is truly a win-win situation for both sides. About 25% of the GDP is connected with this agreement, and it reflects the close cooperation between India and the European Union. This is the right way forward, and I am confident it will bring prosperity to both partners."