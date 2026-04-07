50% of heart attacks occur without prior symptoms, warns expert

New Delhi: While working out at the gym, someone lost their life. While playing, someone's heartbeat suddenly stopped. While dancing and singing, someone's voice went silent forever.

In the post-COVID era and the age of social media, you must have come across many such videos. So, what should be done to take better care of heart health?

Dr Rahul Chandola, Chairman of the Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases (IHLD) and a cardiovascular surgeon, says that lifestyle is one of the biggest factors. Good nutrition, proper sleep, and managing stress are beneficial for heart health.

Additionally, after the age of 40, regular heart health screening becomes important. Statistics show that 50% of heart attack cases occur without any prior warning.

Lack of sleep, excessive stress, an irregular lifestyle, high consumption of processed and ultra-processed foods, and lack of exercise all increase the risk of heart disease. Various studies conducted at different times confirm this.

What should your daily routine look like?

Sleep for 7 to 7.5 hours, do brisk walking that makes you sweat, take out at least 150 minutes every week for exercise, maintain a regular eating schedule and follow a healthy diet.

Dr. Rahul Chandola, a cardiovascular surgeon, is also the founder of iLiveConnect. He said that times are changing--earlier people used to visit hospitals only after falling ill, but now they are going for check-ups even before any disease appears.

Tests like ECG, Echo, and blood tests are not as effective in determining the true condition of the heart as angiography. However, angiography can be uncomfortable and is not suitable for everyone.

So what is the alternative?

Under preventive care, if people want to understand the real condition of their heart health, they can take help from iLive Connect. It is a biosensor device that works like a patch on the body and continuously monitors your health for 5 days--whether you are sleeping, waking, sitting, or working--and provides accurate results.



Additionally, speaking with ANI, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr (Prof.) M. Srinivas said, "Today we are celebrating World Health Day, and the theme is together for health, stand with science...We stand with medical science to do collaborative research so that we can help the people of the nation"