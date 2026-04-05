World Health Day 2026: Modern lifestyles trigger early illness in youth

At 25, most young Indians expect to be at their healthiest, building careers and chasing ambitions. However, a worrying shift is unfolding as more people in their twenties report fatigue, lifestyle diseases, and mental health struggles much earlier than expected. As World Health Day, observed every year on April 7, draws attention to global health concerns, doctors say the crisis among young adults can no longer be ignored.

Dr B Venkat Nani Kumar, senior consultant internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, points to changing daily habits as a major reason behind this trend. “As India marks World Health Day, a disturbing trend is emerging that lifestyle diseases are affecting young adults earlier than ever. Sedentary routines, processed foods, stress, poor sleep, and excessive screen exposure are accelerating obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. High work pressure and lack of physical activity are pushing many Indians towards chronic illness by their mid-twenties,” he says.

Meanwhile, Dr Venkata Krishna Kumar Talluri, DNB Internal Medicine, consultant physician and diabetologist at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, echoes this concern and explains that the issue is not just behavioural but also biological. “The rise of lifestyle diseases among young adults is now a major public health challenge. Across India, conditions once considered ‘old age’ problems are increasingly affecting people in their 20s,” he notes, adding, “India is undergoing a rapid epidemiological transition — from infectious diseases to non-communicable diseases (NCDs). In young adults, this is largely due to a mismatch between biology and modern lifestyle.”

Highlighting the shift seen in hospitals, Dr Venkat says younger patients are now being diagnosed much earlier. “Clinicians are now witnessing a clear downward shift in the age of diagnosis for lifestyle disorders. Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid imbalance, chronic fatigue, and anxiety are increasingly seen among people in their twenties and early thirties. Irregular routines, unhealthy diets, stress, and reduced physical activity are major contributing factors,” he explains.

Dr Krishna further breaks down the science behind this early onset. “South Asians are genetically predisposed to insulin resistance and central obesity. Earlier, physically active lifestyles helped offset this risk. Today, sedentary jobs, academic pressures, and urban living trigger these vulnerabilities much earlier,” he says, further continuing, “Increasing exposure to processed foods and environmental toxins may interfere with endocrine function, predisposing individuals to metabolic disorders early in life.”

Speaking about the link between mind and body, Dr Venkat stresses the importance of mental well-being. “Mental health and physical health are closely interconnected in today’s young adults. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression can trigger hormonal imbalance, poor sleep, weakened immunity. Unhealthy habits also increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and fatigue. Addressing mental well-being early is essential to prevent long-term physical health complications and lifestyle disorders,” he highlights.

Dr Krishna adds that everyday habits are quietly worsening the situation. “Chronic stress persists as stress elevates cortisol, leading to abdominal fat, higher blood pressure, and weakened immunity, while excess screen time causes depressive symptoms and disrupted sleep due to melatonin suppression. Poor diet leads to blood sugar spikes and gut imbalance, and sleep deprivation impairs metabolism, increases cravings, and causes weight gain,” he explains.

At the same time, Dr Venkat highlights common misconceptions among young people. “Many young adults believe myths such as ‘I am too young to fall sick’, ‘gym workouts can offset unhealthy eating’, or ‘stress is normal and harmless’. Ignoring early symptoms, skipping regular health check-ups, self-medicating, and relying on online information often delay diagnosis, increasing risk of serious lifestyle diseases and long-term complications,” he acknowledges.

Dr Krishna concludes with a strong focus on prevention: “The focus should be on sustainable, preventive habits, where reducing sedentary time involves taking short movement breaks every hour, improving diet quality means prioritising protein and fibre to stabilise blood sugar and support gut health, limiting screen exposure at night improves sleep quality, and prioritising preventive care through annual screenings helps detect early changes and establish a baseline."