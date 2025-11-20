World Fisheries Day 2025: Pre-events Engage Students and Youth Across Islands

In the run-up to the World Fisheries Day 2025 celebrations, the Department of Fisheries, A&N Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Education, conducted a series of engaging pre-events aimed at building awareness and knowledge among students and youth on the significance of fisheries and marine resources.

A Quiz Programme on “Wonder World of Fishes” and a Poster Making Competition on “Marine Biodiversity of A&N Islands” were held yesterday at Govt. Senior Secondary School, Junglighat.

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from school students across the Islands, who demonstrated their curiosity, creativity, and understanding of the region’s rich marine ecosystem.