World Fisheries Day 2025: Pre-events Engage Students and Youth Across Islands

In the run-up to the World Fisheries Day 2025 celebrations, the Department of Fisheries, A&N Administration, in collaboration with the Department of Education, conducted a series of engaging pre-events aimed at building awareness and knowledge among students and youth on the significance of fisheries and marine resources.
A Quiz Programme on “Wonder World of Fishes” and a Poster Making Competition on “Marine Biodiversity of A&N Islands” were held yesterday at Govt. Senior Secondary School, Junglighat.
The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from school students across the Islands, who demonstrated their curiosity, creativity, and understanding of the region’s rich marine ecosystem.
An Essay Writing Competition on “Fisheries Potential of A&N Islands: Way Forward for Fisheries Economy Development” was organised for the students of the Zoology Department, JNRM College, Sri Vijaya Puram.
Participants presented insightful views on sustainable fisheries development, highlighting the archipelago’s vast potential and exploring innovative approaches to strengthen the fisheries economy in line with national priorities.
The winners of these competitions will be felicitated during the official World Fisheries Day programme scheduled for Nov. 21 at TGCE Auditorium.
The event will also feature the launch of Commercial Open Sea Cage Culture, culmination of the 45-Day Seaweed Training Programme, release of a Seaweed Farming Documentary, and distribution of the World Fisheries Day Awards – 2025.
Fishers, fish farmers, fishermen associations, cooperatives, exporters, traders, and various stakeholders from the fisheries value chain are expected to participate.
This year’s celebrations revolve around the national theme “India’s Blue Transformation – Strengthening Value Addition in Seafood Exports,” reflecting the Administration’s focus on sustainable fisheries, livelihood enhancement, and fostering marine stewardship among the younger generation.
With the successful conduct of the pre-events, the stage is set for a meaningful and impactful celebration of World Fisheries Day 2025, reiterating the commitment to responsible fisheries and the long-term prosperity of the Islands’ marine community.