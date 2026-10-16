World faces 800 million jobs gap: World Bank President Ajay Banga

Washington: The world faces a staggering shortfall of nearly 800 million jobs over the next 10 to 15 years, World Bank President Ajay Banga has warned, calling for a fundamental shift in global development financing to create employment opportunities for a rapidly growing young population.

In his address to the World Bank Group's 2026 Annual Meeting plenary in Bangkok, Banga said about 1.2 billion young people would enter the global workforce over the next decade and a half, while only 400 million jobs were projected to become available.

"The jobs gap is a projection. It does not have to be our future," Banga said, outlining an ambitious strategy to combine public finance, private investment, philanthropy and technology to accelerate economic development.

He warned that persistent conflicts, mounting debt burdens, shrinking fiscal space and high energy and fertiliser costs were making the challenge more difficult for developing economies.