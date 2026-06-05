World Environment Day: Andhra CM rides bicycle, urges people to plant more trees

Visakhapatnam (IANS): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu rode a bicycle here on Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day.
The Chief Minister enthusiastically participated in the bicycle ride along with several other participants from the Andhra University (AU) campus to Novotel Hotel, covering a distance of 5.5 km.
The 76-year-old led the bicycle rally aimed at creating awareness about greenery and pollution control.
The Chief Minister, who rode a bicycle for about 22 minutes, made an appeal to everyone to use bicycles to reduce carbon emissions and at least plant one sapling to protect nature.
Stating that cycling should become a way of life, the Chief Minister said a dedicated cycling track is being laid in Visakhapatnam. He said the government is taking measures to increase greenery in Visakhapatnam by 50 per cent. “We will implement measures across all sectors, starting from the port, to reduce pollution in Visakhapatnam,” he said.
He earlier planted a sapling at Andhra University Engineering College grounds. The officials briefed him on the plantation.
Emphasising the need to protect the environment, the Chief Minister stated that green coverage in Tirumala has reached almost 90 per cent. He noted that green coverage at Andhra University stands at only 25 per cent.
He asked the Vice-Chancellor to take measures to increase greenery. The Chief Minister said the AU campus should become a model for greenery and environmental sustainability.
He directed that AU be transformed into a 'Net Zero' campus.
The CM voiced concern over the increasing temperature and the ecological balance getting disrupted. “We are facing extremes -- either intense heat or cyclones,” he said.
Stating that the AU campus has 450 acres of land, he called for generating solar energy to meet all its energy needs.
He said trees should be planted in open spaces, and solar panels installed on buildings.
The Chief Minister said that the AU campus should be transformed into a biodiversity park. “Solid waste management measures must be implemented. Arrangements should be made to produce biogas from waste. Waste should be sent for recycling under the 'Swachh Patham' initiative. Wastewater management systems must be implemented. Waste-to-energy plants should be utilised,” he said, adding PNG and electric stoves should be used for cooking.
The Chief Minister suggested a team of professors should be constituted to implement the Net Zero policy. He said AU should be developed to guide other educational institutions in implementing the Net Zero policy. “We are preparing a blueprint for the university's development. Students should be active partners in the university's development,” he said.
Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, district public representatives, and officials participated in the programme.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.