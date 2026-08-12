World Elephant Day: WII urges protection of India's elephants

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS): While the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change sounded quite positive about the future of elephants in India on the occasion of World Elephant Day on Wednesday, a recent report by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has highlighted several challenges faced by the animal. Over the last one year, several upsetting images and videos have emerged of humans attacking elephants, including calves, with sharp weapons, firecrackers and even fireballs.