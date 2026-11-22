Geneva: Former world champion Garry Kasparov has backed D Gukesh to defend his FIDE World Chess Championship title against Javokhir Sindarov, saying the Indian ace's experience in big matches will come in handy in the title clash.

Sindarov holds a 2.5-0.5 edge over Gukesh in classical games, but the Uzbek won both games before the Indian became world champion.

"Sindarov provides more entertainment, but experience is important. Gukesh has that. You can hardly beat him. That is why I give him a slightly better chance. It is not important how long you prepare for a match; experience is usually the deciding factor," Kasparov said in Antwerp.