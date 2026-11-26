Geneva: Defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh continued to play solidly but failed to get any advantage against Javokhir Sindarov in the second game of the 14-game FIDE Clasical World Chess Championship Final Match 2026 as the players remained tied 1-1 in Geneva on Wednesday.

For the second game in succession, Gukesh surprised his opponent with his tactics, opting for the London System with white pieces. While the first game was a complicated tactical battle, the second ended in a quick draw in just 02 moves as both players failed to gain any advantage. It was quite a boring game and was over well before the first time control.

The London System is a solid, flexible chess opening with white pieces which helps build a sturdy pawn pyramid that helps in tackling anything played by black.