World Bank sanctions $105 million education package for Uzbekistan

Tashkent/Amman: The World Bank (WB) has approved a support package worth 105 million US dollars for Uzbekistan to implement its "Transforming Public Education for Economic Growth" program, according to a press release from the bank.
The financial package includes a 100 million dollar concessional credit from the International Development Association and a 5 million dollar grant from the International Finance Facility for Education, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to WB data, school enrollment in Uzbekistan is expected to exceed 7.6 million students in 2026. Driven by rapid population growth, the country needs to construct approximately 300 new schools annually to meet the growing demand.
Najy Benhassine, World Bank country director for Central Asia, noted that strengthening foundational skills in primary schools is central to building Uzbekistan's human capital base and advancing its long-term socio-economic development.
Under the program, scheduled to run until 2030, Uzbekistan plans to provide professional development for approximately 50,000 teachers and school administrators, and create 27,000 additional primary school seats across six regions. Around 2 million students in grades 1 to 4 are expected to benefit from the project.
Additionally, the World Bank has approved a 700-million-US-dollar loan to support Jordan's efforts to boost private sector investment and job creation, according to a statement released by the bank on Wednesday.
The loan, representing the second phase of the Jordan Growth and Competitiveness Development Policy Financing program, aims to stimulate private investment, expand financial access, create jobs, and accelerate Jordan's green and digital transition, it said.
Despite a challenging regional environment, Jordan has maintained macroeconomic stability, with real gross domestic product growing 2.8 per cent in 2025, it said.
It added that the kingdom has also maintained its stable outlook after securing its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in over two decades in 2024.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.