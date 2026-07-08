World Bank hails Andhra Pradesh as model for school education reforms at national workshop

Vijayawada: A three-day high-level workshop titled "Strengthening Client Capacity for Impact (SCCI)", organised by the World Bank Group (WBG), commenced on Tuesday in New Delhi. The workshop aims to strengthen implementation capacity and enhance the effectiveness of World Bank-supported projects across India. The workshop is attended by B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh, along with Dr V Satish Reddy, SALT Project Coordinator, representing the State.
During the workshop, B Srinivasa Rao presented the progress of various education initiatives being implemented by the School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, under Samagra Shiksha with World Bank support.
World Bank representatives appreciated the Government of Andhra Pradesh's transformative efforts in improving learning outcomes, strengthening school infrastructure, promoting digital learning, and enhancing teacher capacity. They lauded the remarkable progress and impactful reforms undertaken by the State to improve the quality of school education.
The World Bank also praised Andhra Pradesh's flagship SALT (Supporting Andhra's Learning Transformation) programme, describing it as an outstanding example of how a Program-for-Results (PforR) initiative can be effectively implemented at the grassroots level. The representatives noted that Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the country's leading models for educational transformation.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao stated that the workshop has been designed to provide practical, implementation-oriented learning rather than being limited to theoretical discussions. He added that the international best practices shared during the workshop would help Andhra Pradesh further accelerate the transparent and effective implementation of development projects.