World Bank approves USD 305 million for Haryana's clean air project

Chandigarh: The World Bank has approved a financial assistance package of USD 305 million for the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD), a flagship initiative aimed at transforming Haryana into a pollution-free state by 2030.

A spokesperson of the state government said the approval follows a high-level meeting held here in November last year between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and World Bank representatives.

During this meeting, the World Bank committed to extending a loan of Rs 2,498 crore to support the rollout of the HCAPSD, which carries a total project cost of Rs 3,646 crore.