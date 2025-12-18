World Arabic Language Day: Celebrating a language of learning and culture

World Arabic Language Day, observed on December 18, celebrates the rich linguistic, cultural, and intellectual legacy of Arabic, one of the world’s oldest and most influential languages. Recognised by UNESCO in 2012, this day marks the adoption of Arabic as one of the six official languages of the United Nations, underscoring its global importance.

Spoken by more than 400 million people across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond, Arabic has long been a language of education, science and scholarship. From medieval centres of learning such as Baghdad’s House of Wisdom to modern universities, Arabic has played a central role in preserving and transmitting knowledge in fields ranging from mathematics and astronomy to medicine, philosophy, and literature.