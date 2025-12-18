World Arabic Language Day: Celebrating a language of learning and culture

World Arabic Language Day, observed on December 18, celebrates the rich linguistic, cultural, and intellectual legacy of Arabic, one of the world’s oldest and most influential languages. Recognised by UNESCO in 2012, this day marks the adoption of Arabic as one of the six official languages of the United Nations, underscoring its global importance.
Spoken by more than 400 million people across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond, Arabic has long been a language of education, science and scholarship. From medieval centres of learning such as Baghdad’s House of Wisdom to modern universities, Arabic has played a central role in preserving and transmitting knowledge in fields ranging from mathematics and astronomy to medicine, philosophy, and literature.
In the contemporary education landscape, Arabic continues to be a vital medium of instruction and cultural identity. Across Arab nations, it forms the foundation of school curricula, while globally, interest in learning Arabic is growing steadily. Universities and language institutes worldwide are expanding Arabic studies programmes, reflecting the language’s relevance in diplomacy, international relations, trade, and cultural studies.
Educators also emphasise the cognitive and cultural benefits of learning Arabic. Its complex grammatical structure and rich vocabulary help students develop advanced language skills, critical thinking, and cross-cultural understanding.
World Arabic Language Day serves as a reminder of the role education plays in sustaining linguistic diversity. As digital platforms, translations, and modern teaching tools make Arabic more accessible than ever, the focus is increasingly on inclusive and innovative methods to teach the language to younger generations. Not only as a means of communication, but as a bridge connecting history, knowledge and global understanding in an increasingly interconnected world.