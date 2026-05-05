Worksite school opens at Narsingi labour camp to educate children of migrant construction workers

Hyderabad: A dedicated worksite school for children of construction workers has been inaugurated at the Rajapushpa labour camp in Narsingi. The facility was jointly launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh and GHMC Commissioner Srujana.
The facility, introduced through collaboration of the state Education department, Municipal Administration, and Rajapushpa Properties, aims to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for children of migrant labourers who have moved from different states in search of livelihood.
Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad CP M Ramesh highlighted the crucial role played by migrant workers in the development of the state and stressed the responsibility of society to ensure their safety and welfare. He expressed concern over the vulnerability of children in labour camps, warning that lack of supervision could expose them to risks such as substance abuse and exploitation.
GHMC Commissioner Srujana stated that while infrastructure development remains a priority for Hyderabad, community development is equally important. Assuring support from the civic body, she said caretakers would be appointed and priority would be given to children's safety.
Rajapushpa Foundation representative Pushpalila said that the camp currently provides educational facilities for 58 children from states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. She noted that one teacher has been appointed by the Education Department and another by Rajapushpa Properties.
Senior officials, including Ranga Reddy District Education Officer Sushindra Rao, Serilingampally DCP CH Srinivas, Kukatpally ADCP Sudarshan, Rajapushpa MD Mahender Reddy, and Narsingi SHO Harikrishna Reddy, were also present at the event.