AI workshop at Kuvempu University warns of bias, ‘garbage’ pattern matching without human oversight

Speaking as the resource person at the one-day workshop on 'the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Social Science and Humanities Research' organised by the Department of PG Studies in Political Science, at Basava Sabha Bhavan at Kuvempu University in Shankaraghatta on Saturday, Vinayaka cautioned researchers that relying purely on statistical accuracy without assessing underlying data limitations leads to algorithmic "hallucinations" and "pure garbage" pattern matching.