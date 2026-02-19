‘Working for good of humanity’: IIT Ropar Director at AI Impact Summit

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar), Prof Rajeev Ahuja, on Thursday hailed India as a leader-in-making in Artificial Intelligence, stating that the country will be using AI for the "good of the whole of humanity."



Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ahuja referred to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about India's success in the digital sector to affirm that India will emerge as a global leader in AI.



"India is going to lead the AI world...Whatever we are going to develop in India, we will deploy it in the whole world. We are working for the good of the whole of humanity. President Macron told the audience that India has proven with its digital avatar what they have created, which nobody believed, but everybody believed what India has done when it comes to digital transactions or in that sphere...We will be the top country in the world when it comes to AI..," he told ANI.



Earlier on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a strong message on the need for inclusive and cooperative development of artificial intelligence, urging nations to resist digital fragmentation and instead work toward shared technological growth, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.



Addressing an audience of policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts, the French President underscored the urgency of shaping AI governance through collaboration rather than competition.



He said, "At a time when tensions are rising, there is an increased sense of urgency to direct all our digital tools towards this inclusive approach and in order, indeed, to be strong here in India but to be strong as well on the African continent. And let's focus altogether towards bridging rather than dividing, creating rather than destroying, sharing rather than taking. France intends to use its G7 presidency to foster that vision. I know, Prime Minister Modi, that India will do the same through your BRICS presidency. No country is bound to serve only as a market where foreign companies sell the models and download the citizens' data. No country."

(ANI)