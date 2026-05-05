Work-Site School for children of migrant workers inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A special Work-Site School for the children of migrant labourers was inaugurated here on Monday.
The school inaugurated by Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh along with Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana at the Rajapushpa Labour Camp in Narsingi, is an unique initiative launched through a collaborative effort of the Telangana Education Department, Municipal Administration, and Rajapushpa Properties, an official release said.
The primary objective of the initiative is to provide a safe and supportive educational environment for children of migrant workers who have come from various states in search of livelihood, it said, adding the school aims to ensure access to quality education and create better opportunities for their future.
Speaking on the occasion Ramesh, stated that migrant workers play a crucial role in the development of Telangana, and it is our responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being.
He called upon all stakeholders to take responsibility for educating thousands of children living in over 100 labour camps in Cyberabad.
He also suggested teaching in their mother tongue would help children learn more effectively.
Srijana appreciated the Cyberabad Police for initiating such a thoughtful programme for migrant children.
She expressed hope that the Work-Site School evolves into a permanent system rather than a one-time initiative.
She assured that CMC would deploy caretakers and prioritise the personal safety of children.
Rajapushpa Founder Pushpalila stated that currently, 58 children from Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam are being provided with educational facilities at the camp, the release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.