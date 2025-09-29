'Work on to integrate Ayurveda into health education curriculum in schools, colleges'

Some states, such as Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, have already integrated the Indian knowledge system in school education, Jadhav said.

"Discussions are underway with NCERT and UGC for preparing course modules for the school education and higher education," the minister told PTI recently.

On efforts being made to establish Ayurveda on a global level, Jadhav said that the Ayush Ministry is focusing on evidence-based research.

High-quality clinical trials are being conducted through Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and other research institutions.