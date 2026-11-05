Work on startups that resolve local problems: UP Governor to youth

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has exhorted young people to identify problems in their local communities and develop startup solutions to address them, stressing that innovation and entrepreneurship should focus on practical challenges in areas such as water conservation, agriculture, waste management and healthcare.

"Universities should not remain limited to awarding degrees but should develop as centres of startups and employment generation," Patel said while addressing the 'Purvanchal Startup Samvad-2026' at Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University in Prayagraj on Wednesday.