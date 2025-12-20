Clone of Won’t allow unrestricted deployment of high-risk AI systems: Minister

New Delhi: The India AI governance guidelines do not allow unrestricted deployment of high-risk AI systems but adopts a risk-based, evidence-led and proportional governance approach, according to the government.

The guidelines recognise that AI is a major driver of economic growth and social change. At the same time, it can also pose risks to individuals and society. Some of these include bias, discrimination, unfair outcomes, exclusion, and lack of transparency, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the government is democratising the development and usage of technology. The focus is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for solving real-world problems and ultimately improving lives across various sectors.