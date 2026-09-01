Women’s empowerment begins at home and through education: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said women’s empowerment begins at home and is strengthened through education, opportunity and family support.
Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Patel said women and girls are making significant strides in education, start-ups, business and several other fields. However, she stressed that the right mindset, access to opportunities and support from families remain crucial for women to progress further.
Patel expressed confidence that women would play increasingly influential roles in education, administration, entrepreneurship and leadership in the coming years.
She was speaking at a discussion on Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sahbhagita, authored by social worker and National Commission for Women advisory committee member Dr Shobha Vijendra, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana highlighted the contribution of women to the Sangh’s work, recalling his childhood experiences and his mother’s respect for its volunteers and pracharaks.
UP Minister for Women’s Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Baby Rani Maurya said women are a source of strength for families, society and the nation. She called for greater opportunities and decision-making authority for women, while highlighting the crucial role of rural women in social progress.