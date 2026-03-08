Women’s Day Special: Kavya Ajit on Choosing Music, Overcoming Uncertainty, and Staying True to Passion

As International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women across fields, the journey of Kavya Ajit stands as a reminder that following one’s passion often requires patience, resilience and unwavering self-belief. For Kavya, music was never just a hobby, it was a calling that eventually shaped her career. In an exclusive conversation with EdexLive, the young musician shares insights into her journey in the music industry, the challenges of choosing an unconventional career path and why patience, consistency and self-belief are essential for aspiring artists.
Kavya Ajit says her musical journey is currently entering an exciting phase. Recently, she launched a live music initiative, a platform where she collaborates with fellow musicians to create unique live performances. The project, which she started less than two years ago, has become a major focus in her career. By partnering with a pianist and music producer, she hopes to create immersive musical experiences while continuing to explore new creative directions.
Choosing music as a full-time career, however, came with its own set of challenges. Unlike conventional professions, the music industry often lacks financial stability and predictable opportunities. Kavya recalls that during the early stages of her career, she worked primarily with other musicians and music directors while aspiring to become a playback singer. Because opportunities depended on being chosen for projects, work was not always steady. This uncertainty sometimes brought anxiety about the future. Waiting for opportunities and dealing with inconsistent income can be emotionally challenging for many artists. Despite these struggles, Kavya remained determined. She reminded herself that progress often happens slowly and that even small achievements can be signs of growth. Celebrating those moments helped her stay motivated and confident in her decision to pursue music.
Why Music Should Be Part of Education
Reflecting on her school and college years, Kavya believes that music and other creative arts should be integrated more strongly into the education system. She points out that in many countries, music, dance and instrument training are included in school curricula. Such exposure helps students discover their talents and interests at an early age. Interestingly, Kavya herself studied Computer Science Engineering, even though her passion was always music. She believes that if music had been a formal part of her academic curriculum, she might have gained deeper technical understanding and developed her skills earlier. More importantly, she emphasises that not every student is destined to excel in science or mathematics. Creative disciplines can help young people discover strengths that traditional academic subjects may not reveal.
The Role of Patience and Consistency
For those considering a career in music or the arts, Kavya says technical training alone is not enough. Success in creative fields requires patience, resilience and continuous effort. Unlike structured careers where a degree directly leads to a profession, artistic careers evolve gradually. Some artists gain sudden recognition, but for many, progress is slow and steady. Kavya herself has been a professional musician for nearly a decade and believes that consistent practice and persistence are key to improvement. Even small improvements achieved through regular effort can eventually lead to significant growth. She also encourages young artists to celebrate small milestones along the way, as these moments can provide motivation during challenging times.
Navigating the Digital Age and AI
In today’s digital world, social media and online platforms have become powerful tools for musicians to reach audiences directly. While self-promotion does not come naturally to many artists, Kavya acknowledges that maintaining a digital presence can help musicians connect with listeners more easily. At the same time, she believes artists should stay authentic rather than trying to imitate others or chase trends. The growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in music is another topic of discussion within the industry. AI tools can now compose music, generate lyrics and even replicate singing voices. While occasionally using technology as only a supporting tool, she believes the creative process itself must remain human. For her, composing and performing music are deeply personal expressions that should not be replaced by automation. She also believes that in the long run, art created by human beings will always carry a unique emotional value that machines cannot replicate.
A Message to Young Artists
On International Women's Day, Kavya Ajit shares a simple yet powerful message for aspiring musicians and artists: never lose confidence in your individuality. Rather than comparing themselves to others, she encourages young people to focus on becoming the best version of themselves. Every individual has a unique place in the world, and success comes from developing one's own voice rather than imitating someone else. With patience, dedication and belief in one's abilities, she says, every artist can eventually find the space meant for them.