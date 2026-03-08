Women’s Day Special: Kavya Ajit on Choosing Music, Overcoming Uncertainty, and Staying True to Passion

Navigating the Digital Age and AI

In today’s digital world, social media and online platforms have become powerful tools for musicians to reach audiences directly. While self-promotion does not come naturally to many artists, Kavya acknowledges that maintaining a digital presence can help musicians connect with listeners more easily. At the same time, she believes artists should stay authentic rather than trying to imitate others or chase trends. The growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in music is another topic of discussion within the industry. AI tools can now compose music, generate lyrics and even replicate singing voices. While occasionally using technology as only a supporting tool, she believes the creative process itself must remain human. For her, composing and performing music are deeply personal expressions that should not be replaced by automation. She also believes that in the long run, art created by human beings will always carry a unique emotional value that machines cannot replicate.