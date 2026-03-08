Women’s Day Special: Aishwarya Manivannan on Creativity, Martial Arts, and Redefining Careers

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, stories of women who are redefining paths and breaking conventional boundaries take centre stage. One such inspiring figure is Aishwarya Manivannan, a Chennai-based artist, designer, educator and international champion of Silambam. Through her work, Manivannan has been actively preserving and promoting this ancient martial art while also integrating it with art, education and research. In a conversation with Edex, she reflects on her unexpected journey into Silambam, the role of creativity in education and how women can embrace their full potential.
From Art Studio to Martial Arts Arena
For Manivannan, the journey into martial arts was not a planned one. Primarily an artist and educator, she has been teaching art and design for over 15 years through her academy, Mysha Studio. Her curiosity as an artist, she says, has always pushed her to explore new disciplines.It was this same curiosity that led her to Silambam when she was 24. At the time, she was already an entrepreneur and educator working with leading institutions. She was advised to learn a traditional martial art to complement her Bharatanatyam practice. That suggestion introduced her to Silambam, a moment that would eventually shape her life and career in ways she never anticipated.
Why Creativity Must Be at the Core of Education
Manivannan believes creativity is no longer confined to traditional arts alone. In today’s rapidly evolving world, creativity has become a critical skill across professions, especially with the growing influence of artificial intelligence and technology. According to her, creative thinking helps individuals become better problem-solvers and innovators. Whether it is a centuries-old martial art like Silambam or emerging technologies such as virtual reality and AI, the core learning lies in two important elements, play and discipline. She explains that these two aspects form the foundation of both artistic and martial training and could play a transformative role if integrated into education systems. Encouraging students to explore such disciplines can help nurture creativity, resilience and innovation.
Creating New Career Paths
In Manivannan’s view, modern careers no longer have to follow rigid or traditional paths. Students today can create their own professional identities by combining multiple interests and skills. She shares an example of one of her students who studied medicine but later moved into the field of medical animation merging science with creative visual storytelling. Similarly, martial arts training can open diverse career possibilities beyond competitive sports. Apart from professional athletics, it can lead to opportunities in wellness practices, performance arts, research and education. More importantly, she believes martial arts contribute significantly to physical and mental well-being, which can influence many aspects of personal and professional life.
Navigating Challenges in an Unconventional Career
Like many women pursuing unconventional paths, Manivannan acknowledges facing challenges along the way. Gender bias, societal expectations and the tendency to label individuals within a single professional identity are some of the obstacles she has encountered. However, her work intentionally brings together multiple roles as an entrepreneur, educator, artist and martial artist rather than separating them. One example of this integrated approach is the Surul Foundation, an initiative she founded that includes the first all-women Silambam performance ensemble. Through this platform, women are not only trained in martial arts but also encouraged to explore leadership, creative expression and design thinking through performance.
Beyond performance and training, her work also extends into research. Her projects focus on documenting and archiving Silambam through art and design practices, exploring how martial arts can become a tool for empowerment and agency. Her academic journey has taken her to global institutions, including serving as a visiting artist fellow at Harvard University, and she hopes to continue her research through doctoral studies.
The Art of Balancing Multiple Roles
Balancing so many responsibilities may seem challenging, but Manivannan approaches it with conscious intention. Over the years, she says she has learned to identify the work that truly aligns with her passions and creates meaningful impact. Protecting her energy and focusing on what matters most has been key to managing multiple roles effectively. Drawing from artistic concepts, she compares life to the balance between “positive space” and “negative space” in art. Just as empty space enhances a composition, she believes it is equally important to eliminate activities that drain time and energy. By consciously removing distractions, she says it becomes easier to pursue meaningful work wholeheartedly.
A Message for Women
On International Women's Day, Manivannan reflects on the privilege and strength of being a woman. Inspired by the women in her own life from her grandmothers and mother to her mentors and students , she believes that every woman carries immense potential, resilience and grace. Her message is simple yet powerful: women must give themselves the time and space to recognise their own strength and capabilities. Once they do, she believes they can move forward with confidence and achieve far more than they imagine.