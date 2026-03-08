Women’s Day Special: Aishwarya Manivannan on Creativity, Martial Arts, and Redefining Careers

Why Creativity Must Be at the Core of Education

Manivannan believes creativity is no longer confined to traditional arts alone. In today’s rapidly evolving world, creativity has become a critical skill across professions, especially with the growing influence of artificial intelligence and technology. According to her, creative thinking helps individuals become better problem-solvers and innovators. Whether it is a centuries-old martial art like Silambam or emerging technologies such as virtual reality and AI, the core learning lies in two important elements, play and discipline. She explains that these two aspects form the foundation of both artistic and martial training and could play a transformative role if integrated into education systems. Encouraging students to explore such disciplines can help nurture creativity, resilience and innovation.