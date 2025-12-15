Women under 30 can apply for the Women@Dior and UNESCO mentorship programme

Applications have opened for the Women@Dior & UNESCO Mentorship Program 2026-2027, a one-year mentorship and education initiative jointly run by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and fashion house Dior. The application window is currently open and closes on December 31, 2025, with candidates directed to apply through .
The programme is designed to support young women in building skills linked to leadership, creativity, inclusion, and social responsibility, with an emphasis on helping participants shape long-term professional direction. Since its launch in 2017, over 2,800 women from 60-plus countries have participated, as NDTV reported.
Selected participants are paired with a Dior mentor for personalised guidance. The mentorship focuses on career planning and professional development, along with confidence-building support tailored to each participant’s goals.
Alongside mentorship, participants get access to an online education platform featuring more than 16 courses delivered by experts from UNESCO, Dior, and partner organisations. The course themes include women’s empowerment, leadership, diversity, and innovation.
The programme also includes a ‘Dream for Change’ component, where mentees work in groups to develop and present a practical project intended to support girls and young women in their communities.
Eligibility requirements include being under 30 at the time of application, being enrolled full-time in a higher education institution, and being in the final year of an undergraduate degree or pursuing postgraduate study. Applicants must be proficient in English at B2 level or above, since the programme is conducted exclusively in English, and they must not have previously participated in the Women@Dior & UNESCO programme.