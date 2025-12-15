Women under 30 can apply for the Women@Dior and UNESCO mentorship programme

Applications have opened for the Women@Dior & UNESCO Mentorship Program 2026-2027, a one-year mentorship and education initiative jointly run by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and fashion house Dior. The application window is currently open and closes on December 31, 2025, with candidates directed to apply through https://www.unesco.org .

The programme is designed to support young women in building skills linked to leadership, creativity, inclusion, and social responsibility, with an emphasis on helping participants shape long-term professional direction. Since its launch in 2017, over 2,800 women from 60-plus countries have participated, as NDTV reported.