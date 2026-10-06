Women steer over half of Assam's registered start-ups, states Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 6 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the growing participation of women in the state’s start-up ecosystem, stating that more than half of Assam’s start-ups are led by women founders and asserting that the state has created opportunities irrespective of gender.
Taking to social media platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the trend reflected the expanding opportunities available to women entrepreneurs in Assam.
“More than half of Assam’s start-ups are run by women founders, showcasing how the state provides opportunities across the board, irrespective of gender,” he posted.
The Chief Minister further remarked: “The glass ceiling in Assam never existed in the first place.”
Sarma’s comments come against the backdrop of the state government’s continued emphasis on entrepreneurship, start-ups and employment generation as part of its broader economic development agenda.
The participation of women in the start-up ecosystem has increasingly emerged as an indicator of changing opportunities for women seeking to establish businesses and build independent enterprises.
Assam has been seeking to strengthen its start-up ecosystem by encouraging young entrepreneurs, promoting innovation and creating platforms for emerging businesses.
The state government has also been positioning entrepreneurship as an alternative avenue for employment generation, particularly among educated youth.
The Chief Minister’s remarks sought to underline the role of the state in creating an environment where entrepreneurs can pursue business opportunities without gender-based barriers.
Women entrepreneurs in Assam have increasingly been active across sectors ranging from food processing, handicrafts and textiles to technology, education, healthcare, retail and other service-oriented businesses.
Their growing participation has contributed to the diversification of the state’s emerging entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Sarma’s statement also comes at a time when governments across India are focusing on increasing women’s participation in entrepreneurship and strengthening access to finance, technology, markets and business-support mechanisms.
By highlighting the reported majority participation of women founders, the Chief Minister sought to project Assam as a state where entrepreneurial opportunities are increasingly being accessed across gender lines, while presenting women-led enterprises as an important component of its economic growth story.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.