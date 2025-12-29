Women SHG-run millet canteens set to expand in Tiruchy

The millet-based canteens run by women self-help groups (SHGs) at public institutions under the Mathi scheme appear to be gaining momentum in Tiruchy, with the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) setting up the latest one at Bharathidasan University (BDU) last week with support from the higher education department.

While this has taken the total number of canteens in the district to three, officials said talks are under way to set it up in more places, including at the government arts college in Srirangam. While millet-based canteens also function at the government arts college, Thuvakudi, and at the Manapparai government hospital, the one set up at BDU by reopening a closed canteen is already gaining popularity among students, many of whom earlier had to cross the busy Tiruchy-Pudukkottai highway to access nearby eateries for food. M Vignesh, a student, said the canteen operated by a 15-member SHG team from the Kumbakudi Panchayat Level Federation under Thiruverumbur block offered hygienic, nutritious and affordable food.

"Millet-based items such as pearl millet and finger millet porridge, moringa soup, cottonseed milk and millet laddoos are served, along with regular items like idli, dosa and meals. All items are priced below Rs 60," he said. T Sumathi, head of the SHG operating the BDU canteen, said members were encouraged to promote healthy food habits among students. "We advise students to opt for vegetable soup and moringa soup instead of tea, and to choose millet-based food along with regular rice-based dishes," she added.