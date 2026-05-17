Delhi CM Rekha Gupta prioritises women’s welfare and education

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the safety and education of women is a matter of paramount concern for her government.
Gupta was attending a cycle distribution event in the R K Puram area, organised by the local MLA.
"In my city of Delhi, the safety, education, and respect of our daughters are the most important issues for me. For this, we have started a scheme called the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', Gupta said.
The chief minister said that as part of the fuel-saving initiatives underway across the country, a cycle per family would be helpful.
"When I became the chief minister, I felt that my biggest responsibility was to work for my sisters and daughters. Roads, flyovers, bridges - all of these are necessary. Education must be improved, and hospitals must be built. These are all part of our responsibilities," she said.
The chief minister also said that tenders for providing free cycles to girl students, as announced by her government earlier this year, have been floated, and soon her government will distribute cycles.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.