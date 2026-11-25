Nagpur: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said women's empowerment was a shared responsibility of governments, universities, industry, civil society and families, and urged universities to help women acquire skills, achieve financial independence and prepare for leadership roles.
Radhakrishnan was speaking at the inauguration of the first national conference under the Swayamsiddha initiative, 'VIJAYA: A Journey of Empowerment through Education', at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.
He said the Swayamsiddha programme, initiated during his tenure as Maharashtra Governor, was conceived to involve higher education institutions directly in women's empowerment.
"Education must open pathways for women from classrooms to research, professional careers, administration and institutional decision-making. Universities should help women acquire skills, achieve economic independence, build confidence and prepare for leadership roles," Radhakrishnan said.
He also urged universities and colleges to identify the needs of students, particularly those from rural and remote areas or economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and provide access to digital facilities, career guidance and skill training.
"Women's empowerment is a shared responsibility of governments, universities, industry, civil society and families. Universities should encourage research, document successful practices and share them with other institutions," the Vice President said.
Referring to the All India Survey on Higher Education, Radhakrishnan said the female gross enrolment ratio in higher education rose from about 23 in 2014-15 to over 31 in 2023-24.
The growing number of women in higher education and their performance at convocations reflected a shift from women's development to women-led development, he noted.
The Vice President also referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, describing it as an important step towards greater representation of women in democratic institutions.
Radhakrishnan congratulated Nagpur University for bringing 'Swayamsiddha' to the national platform, and said the title 'VIJAYA' represented six dimensions of women's empowerment: Vision, Inclusion, Justice, Agency, Young Women as Leaders and Achievement.
He also expressed hope that the conference would lead to concrete institutional action rather than remaining only a two-day event.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.