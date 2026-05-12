Women's Collective Forum to host education reform convening at GGSIPU on May 13

New Delhi: The Women's Collective Forum (WCF) will host a high-level education convening at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on May 13, centred around the India launch of two books on education reform and implementation.
The event, under the leadership of BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani, will feature the launch of Reforming Lessons by Nick Gibb, former UK schools Minister and Educating the Educator by Vikram Sahay, chief commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.
The convening at GGSIPU, a leading state university in the national capital, will focus on questions of system reform and institutional delivery in education.
"The convening is anchored in two books that approach education reform from complementary perspectives, drawing on UK experience as well as Indian institutional realities," the statement read.
The 'Reforming Lessons' presents an evidence-led account of how England's schools improved through sustained reform, highlighting the role of phonics-based instruction, knowledge-rich curricula and strong accountability frameworks in translating policy intent into measurable classroom outcomes.
Nick Gibb served as Schools Minister in the UK under four prime ministers and led changes in curriculum design, teacher training and assessment frameworks.
'Educating the Educator' examines structural challenges within India's teacher education ecosystem and argues for practice-based training and outcome-driven reform.
Dr. Vikram Sahay, a senior civil servant, has worked across key Government of India ministries on education policy, regulation and institutional capacity.
The convening will also feature a structured discussion with Smriti Zubin Irani, Nick Gibb, Vikram Sahay and Prof (Dr) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIPU, Padma Shri awardee and Dr BC Roy Awardee.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.